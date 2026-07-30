TTD has declared the Lifetime Srivari VIP Break Darshan offer linked to property purchases as fake and filed a police complaint against SCP Developers. Know the facts, legal action and official advisory for devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has rejected the claims of ‘Lifetime VIP Srivari Break Darshan’ to devotees who buy residential plots from a private real estate firm. The temple authorities claimed the advertisement to be misleading and filed appropriate legal proceedings to save devotees from being misled.

Marketing Confused People

The controversy started with an advertisement released by SCP developers to promote residential plots along with the Tirupati highway through social media and video campaigns claiming that the buyers would get a lifetime opportunity for Srivari VIP Break Darshan along with their property purchase.

The offer received instant publicity due to the difficulty in getting the VIP darshan at Tirumala. The devotees felt that the developer had got official clearance from TTD. Sources also indicate that the company's agents have been reaching potential buyers through a call center mentioning having an agreement with the temple trust.

TTD Declares No Link

TTD has categorically stated it has no links with SCP Developers or any similar promotional campaign. The temple management stated that it is only TTD which has the right to facilitate darshan events and provide tickets as per its norms.

Officials pointed out, that no private firm, institution or person is entitled to offer any kind of Tirumala darshan against purchase of land, property or any other offering. The trust opposed using the name of Lord Venkateswara for advertisement purposes claiming such promotions mislead devotees and misuse their faith.

Police FIR and Legal Action

TTD took the matter very seriously and filed an FIR against SCP Developers. Despite the fact that the Company deleted the promotional posts from its social media accounts after the issue surfaced, temple management stated that legal action is still in progress.

As stated by TTD, the evidence collected during the investigation such as advertisements, screenshots and public complaints will form part of the investigation process.

Recommendations to Pilgrims

TTD has requested that visitors and pilgrims stay away from ads and online posts promoting assured Tirumala darshan in exchange for money invested in properties. Pilgrims should only rely on official channels for TTD-related communication, which will provide info regarding darshan reservations, accommodation and services offered by the temple.

TTD stated that any ads that promote real estate purchase with guaranteed VIP darshan should be regarded as misleading.