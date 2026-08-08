Can You Get Tirumala Darshan Twice in a Day? Here’s What Devotees Should Know
Can devotees get Tirumala Darshan twice in one day? Know the important TTD rules, booking requirements and options that pilgrims should check before planning multiple visits to Lord Venkateswara’s temple.
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Image Credit : Getty
TTD to release Pushpayagam tickets on August 21
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has some great news for devotees. They will release the Pushpayaga Seva tickets online at 10 AM on August 21. This special seva will take place at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on November 16, with the Ankurarpanam ceremony a day before, on November 15. Devotees who want to participate must book their tickets online. This ritual is held every year on Shravana Nakshatra, the birth star of Lord Venkateswara, after the annual Brahmotsavams. The priests perform this seva to pray for the well-being of all and to prevent natural disasters and diseases.
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What is the price of a Pushpayagam ticket?
The TTD has priced the Pushpayaga Seva ticket at Rs. 700 for one person. Only 1,000 devotees in total will get the chance to participate in this yagam. You can only buy these tickets online; they won't be sold offline in Tirumala or Tirupati. One mobile number can be used to book a maximum of two tickets, which is ideal for couples or family members. Children under 12 years do not need a ticket, but every devotee above 12 must provide their Aadhaar card or another valid ID to be allowed to participate.
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Image Credit : TTD.com
Two darshans in one day
Devotees who take part in the Pushpayaga Seva get a fantastic and rare opportunity: two darshans of Lord Venkateswara on the same day! You get the first darshan when you attend the morning sevas. The second darshan is offered after the Pushpayagam seva is completed. The temple provides both these darshans from the Jayavijaya Dwaram. Getting to see Srivari twice in one day is very uncommon, so if you want this chance, make sure you get your Pushpayagam tickets this month.
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Image Credit : TTD.com
These are the rules for Srivari Pushpayagam
The TTD has put one condition in place for devotees booking Pushpayaga Seva tickets. If you have participated in any Arjitha Seva within the 180 days leading up to November 16, you will not be eligible to book these tickets. This rule applies to sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara, Vasantotsavam, and Pavitrotsavam. However, this restriction does not apply to those who had a Rs. 300 darshan ticket, took part in virtual sevas, or got their seva tickets through the lucky dip system. The TTD calculates this 180-day gap from the date you attended the seva, not from the date you booked it.
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Image Credit : TTD Website
Book the Pushpayagam ticket like this
The tickets will be released at 10 AM on August 21. So, devotees should log in to the official TTD website or app beforehand and be ready. Since the number of tickets is limited, they get sold out within minutes. If you delay even a little, you might not get a ticket. The Pushpayagam itself is a beautiful ceremony, held with priests chanting Vedic mantras amidst fragrant flowers. The TTD is giving devotees this special chance to not only see this seva but also get two darshans of Srivari in one day. Devotees should make the most of this opportunity.
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