5 5 Image Credit : TTD Website

Book the Pushpayagam ticket like this

The tickets will be released at 10 AM on August 21. So, devotees should log in to the official TTD website or app beforehand and be ready. Since the number of tickets is limited, they get sold out within minutes. If you delay even a little, you might not get a ticket. The Pushpayagam itself is a beautiful ceremony, held with priests chanting Vedic mantras amidst fragrant flowers. The TTD is giving devotees this special chance to not only see this seva but also get two darshans of Srivari in one day. Devotees should make the most of this opportunity.