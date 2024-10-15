Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

Having silky, shiny hair enhances beauty, and women constantly strive to achieve it.

Every girl dreams of having long, smooth, and silky hair. Women try various products to achieve this. Follow these tips for smooth and silky hair.

1. Use lukewarm water for hair washes: Avoid extremely cold or hot water, even when using hair masks or oils. Lukewarm water is best to prevent dryness.

2. Hot oil massage: Ensure the oil isn't too hot. Wash your hair thoroughly an hour after applying oil. Always use conditioner after shampooing.

3. Use the right shampoo and conditioner: Choosing the wrong products can damage your hair. Always apply conditioner after shampooing.

Latest Videos