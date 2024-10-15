Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Having silky, shiny hair enhances beauty, and women constantly strive to achieve it.

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    Every girl dreams of having long, smooth, and silky hair. Women try various products to achieve this. Follow these tips for smooth and silky hair.

    article_image2

    1. Use lukewarm water for hair washes: Avoid extremely cold or hot water, even when using hair masks or oils. Lukewarm water is best to prevent dryness.

    article_image3

    2. Hot oil massage: Ensure the oil isn't too hot. Wash your hair thoroughly an hour after applying oil. Always use conditioner after shampooing.

    article_image4

    3. Use the right shampoo and conditioner: Choosing the wrong products can damage your hair. Always apply conditioner after shampooing.

