These 5 Zodiac Signs May Feel Samasaptaga Yoga’s Impact, Is Your Sign on the List?
Samasaptaga Yoga is an important planetary combination in Vedic astrology. According to astrological beliefs, its influence may bring significant changes in career, finances and relationships for five zodiac signs.
The Impact of Samasaptaga Yoga
In astrology, the Sun and Saturn are total opposites. When these two planets sit 180 degrees opposite each other, it creates what's called the Samasaptaga Yoga. While this planetary setup affects all zodiac signs, astrologers predict that a few specific ones might face some serious challenges.
On September 17, at 7:58 AM, the Sun moves into Virgo. Since Saturn is already in Pisces, they will be directly opposite each other. This alignment kicks off the Samasaptaga Yoga, and its effects will last until October 19, when the Sun moves into Libra. During this period, people belonging to certain zodiac signs should be extra careful about their money, job, family, relationships, and health. Let's find out which signs need to watch out.
Also read: Toxic Overseas Review: UAE, USA, UK, Australia Audiences React To Yash’s Film, Here Are All Its Verdict
Aquarius
Aquarius people might face many obstacles due to Samasaptaga Yoga. Your income might fluctuate, and unexpected expenses could pop up. You'll need to put in extra effort at work to get the results you want. There could be disagreements in the family. Don't rush into money-related decisions and don't ignore your health. It's best to think through the pros and cons before making any big moves.
Also read: Why Do Homes in Shani Shingnapur Have No Locks? The Strange 300-Year-Old Tradition Explained
Aries
For Aries folks, unnecessary expenses might shoot up during this time. You might have arguments or disagreements with colleagues at work. The increased workload could also lead to stress. Be careful with your finances. Since unexpected costs can arise, it's a good idea to focus on saving. Students should try harder to avoid distractions in their studies. The key is to face any challenge without losing heart.
Also read: Ever Wondered Where Each Dish Goes on a Banana Leaf? Here’s Traditional Serving Order
Gemini
Gemini individuals might experience delays and obstacles in their tasks during this yoga period. Things you expect might not happen on time, which could increase stress and anxiety. Don't just rely on luck; focus on hard work. Be careful to avoid unnecessary arguments with friends. It's also important to handle minor issues in love and married life with patience, so they don't blow up.
Also read: These 5 Balcony Plants Need Less Fuss: Peepal Baba’s Tips For Greener Home
Pisces
For Pisces, this Sun-Saturn opposition could be a bit challenging. You might not get the support you expect from family or friends, which could lower your confidence. You may need to work harder in your profession. Be cautious, as rivals' actions could cause some problems. Pay special attention to your money and health. It's best to avoid making hasty decisions or taking unnecessary risks during this time.
Also read: Why Does Lord Shiva Have A Snake Around His Neck? The Story Of Vasuki Explained
Virgo
Since the Sun is entering Virgo, people of this sign might feel the impact of Samasaptaga Yoga directly. You must be careful with your belongings and important documents while travelling. Arguments can happen over small things in the family, so be patient. You might find it hard to concentrate at work. You also need to take extra care of your health. Most importantly, avoid rushing and travel safely when driving.
Also read: Want a Bushy Curry Leaf Plant? Try This Easy Kitchen Hack for Healthier Growth
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.