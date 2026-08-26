In astrology, the Sun and Saturn are total opposites. When these two planets sit 180 degrees opposite each other, it creates what's called the Samasaptaga Yoga. While this planetary setup affects all zodiac signs, astrologers predict that a few specific ones might face some serious challenges.

On September 17, at 7:58 AM, the Sun moves into Virgo. Since Saturn is already in Pisces, they will be directly opposite each other. This alignment kicks off the Samasaptaga Yoga, and its effects will last until October 19, when the Sun moves into Libra. During this period, people belonging to certain zodiac signs should be extra careful about their money, job, family, relationships, and health. Let's find out which signs need to watch out.

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