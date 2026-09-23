Can’t Sleep Well? 5 Bedtime Mistakes You Should Stop Making
You must have heard the old saying about how losing sleep means losing your mind. You need a good night of sleep to wake up with full energy the next morning.
To a better sleep
You mess up your body clock when you use a mobile phone right before bed. This habit delays your sleep cycle. You should also avoid all kinds of caffeinated drinks at night.
No Caffeinated drinks
You will struggle to fall asleep if you consume caffeinated drinks at night. You must maintain at least a six-hour gap between your last coffee and your bedtime.
Eat well
You should never eat high-calorie meals late at night. This bad habit ruins your sleep quality and also leads to unnecessary weight gain.
No late-night exercises
You will find it very difficult to fall asleep if you do heavy workouts right before bed. You need to drop this late-night exercise habit for better rest.
No alcohol
You disturb your sleep cycle repeatedly when you consume alcohol at night. You will never get a peaceful and deep sleep with this habit.
No screen
You disrupt your natural circadian rhythm when you scroll through your mobile phone in bed. This screen time makes it much harder for you to fall asleep.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.