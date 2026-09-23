Many people mistake the Parijat for a simple ornamental plant. This plant actually carries a rich divine history. It holds a very special place in Indian mythology and daily spiritual practices. Hindu mythology states that the Parijat plant emerged during the great Samudra Manthana. Another popular mythological story mentions that Lord Krishna brought this plant to earth specifically for his beloved wife Rukmini. Devotees use these flowers extensively in Hindu religious ceremonies, temple rituals, and daily prayers. The flower perfectly symbolizes purity, love, and deep spiritual devotion.

Medicinal Benefits Of The Parijat Plant

The Parijat plant offers amazing medicinal benefits alongside its religious importance. The stem, leaves, flowers, bark, and seeds provide excellent health benefits. Perfume makers also use the Parijat plant to create beautiful natural fragrances.