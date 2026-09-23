Are you taking Glutathione IV drips at parlors to get fair skin? Social media is going crazy over this trend. But doctors warn that these fairness drips can cause severe allergies, kidney and liver failure, and even death.

You see ads everywhere when you open Instagram. They promise milk-white fair skin in 7 days if you take a Glutathione drip. Celebrities take them, and influencers promote them. People fall into this trap easily. They spend Rs 15,000 to 20,000 to pump this antioxidant into their bodies through IV fluids. You might think you will just get a little fair, so what is the harm? Doctors say this is not a beauty treatment. You are directly inviting death.

Our bodies actually produce Glutathione naturally. It keeps our liver clean. But high doses directly in the blood through IV drips reduce melanin. This makes the skin look fair temporarily. But the US FDA and India's DCGI have not approved Glutathione drips for skin whitening. Parlors and some clinics are giving this illegally.

What terrible damage happens to the body?

1. Severe allergy and anaphylaxis: Doctors see this the most. Patients stop breathing while the IV is running. Red hives appear all over the body, and the face swells up. Many people need immediate ICU admission. Clinics often mix Vitamin C and collagen with this drip. This reaction sends the body into shock.

2. Kidney and liver failure: The kidneys filter Glutathione. Taking these doses month after month puts heavy pressure on the kidneys. Creatinine levels shoot up. It also causes liver toxicity. Dermatologists say they are getting kidney failure patients at just 25 to 30 years of age. These patients took this drip for 6 months.

3. Thyroid and hormone problems: This drip blocks thyroid hormone functions. Women start facing irregular periods, hair loss, and weight gain. Men also suffer from hormonal imbalances.

4. You will not stay fair, you will get darker: This is the biggest scam. Your skin becomes darker and patchier than before within 2 to 3 months of stopping the drip. The body produces even more melanin at that time. You are then forced to take the drip again. It becomes like an addiction.

Dr. Aritra Ray is a prominent dermatologist in Kolkata. He says, "There is no IV drip to make you fair. Skin color stays in your genes. There is no guarantee about what is inside these drips, or if they even have Glutathione. Taking an IV drip sitting in a parlor means you can get sepsis, infections, and even die."

So do not fall for Instagram ads. Dark or dusky skin is never a bad thing. Healthy skin is beautiful skin. Do not destroy your kidneys and liver just for the obsession of getting fair.