Cholesterol Control: 7 Simple Lifestyle Tweaks to Keep Your Heart Happy!
Cholesterol is a waxy substance that our body makes in the liver. We also get it from foods that come from animals. While our body needs it, too much of the wrong kind can be a problem.
7 simple things to keep in mind to control cholesterol
Cholesterol is a wax-like substance. Our liver produces it naturally, and we also get it from animal-based foods. The body needs it to build cells and produce hormones. There are two main types of cholesterol.
High bad cholesterol can lead to serious health problems.
There's good cholesterol (HDL) and bad cholesterol (LDL). When bad cholesterol levels rise, it can lead to serious health problems. Here are some lifestyle changes you can make to keep it under control.
Cholesterol Control: 5 Everyday Foods to Keep Your Cholesterol in Check
Eat foods rich in heart-healthy fats.
You should swap out saturated fats, which are found in red meat and full-fat dairy products. Instead, use unsaturated fats like those in olive oil and avocados for better heart health.
Do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week.
You should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week. This simple habit not only lowers cholesterol but also reduces the risk of many other diseases.
Maintain a healthy body weight.
Losing even 5% to 10% of your body weight can significantly improve your cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Maintaining a healthy weight is key, so keep an eye on the scale.
Smoking lowers HDL cholesterol.
Smoking directly lowers your good HDL cholesterol. When you quit, your HDL levels can improve quickly, which in turn reduces your risk of heart disease.
Excessive alcohol consumption increases bad cholesterol levels.
Drinking too much alcohol can raise your triglyceride and total cholesterol levels. If you do drink, make sure you do it in moderation.
Make sure you get 7 to 9 hours of sleep at night.
Poor sleep is directly linked to higher bad (LDL) and lower good (HDL) cholesterol levels. Make sure you get a solid 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.
Soluble fibre reduces bad cholesterol.
Foods like oats, barley, beans, lentils, and apples are rich in soluble fibre. This fibre helps prevent your body from absorbing too much cholesterol from your food.
Health Guide: Simple, Effective Tips to Control High Cholesterol and Protect Your Heart
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