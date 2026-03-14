Cholesterol Control: 5 Everyday Foods to Keep Your Cholesterol in Check
Our eating habits have changed so much these days. We're eating out all the time, and it's not great for our health. Want to keep cholesterol away? Just add these simple foods to your daily diet.
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Spinach
Spinach is packed with tons of nutrients. Eating it every day can really boost your overall health and well-being.
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Walnut
Eating walnuts daily is a great idea. They help you manage your weight and also keep your cholesterol levels under control.
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Lemon
Lemons are loaded with Vitamin C and antioxidants. They fight bad cholesterol and are great for protecting your heart's health.
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Green Tea
Green tea is full of polyphenols. These compounds help lower the bad cholesterol while giving a boost to the good cholesterol in your body.
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Amla
Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a powerhouse of Vitamin C, minerals, and amino acids. Eating it daily can help you keep your body's cholesterol levels in check.
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