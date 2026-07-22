Think a trip to the hills will empty your wallet? Think again! You can easily visit some stunning mountain spots on a tight budget. Here are four places where a 2-day trip is totally doable, all costs included.

Budget Trip: Does the call of the mountains excite you, but the thought of the expense makes you cancel your plans? Not anymore. There are several fantastic hill stations you can visit from Kolkata on a low budget. A 2-day trip can be managed within three to four thousand rupees. These places are less crowded, full of natural beauty, and offer cheap food and lodging. Let's check out these four spots.

1. Lepchajagat

This small village is a peaceful haven, located just 18 km from Darjeeling. You can find hotel rooms here for just ₹800-₹1200. Imagine waking up to a view of the Kanchenjunga right from your window, surrounded by pine forests and floating clouds. A shared jeep from NJP will cost you around ₹200-₹250. With food included, your daily expenses will be about ₹600-₹700. A two-day trip here is enough to refresh your mind.

2. Takdah

Takdah, surrounded by tea gardens and orchids, is another offbeat destination near Darjeeling. The homestays here are beautiful and affordable, with stay and food costing around ₹1200-₹1500 per day. The main attractions are the old British bungalows, the Tinchuley viewpoint, and long walks on quiet roads. Your costs will be even lower if you travel by shared cars. It's the perfect spot for those who don't like crowds.

3. Latpanchar

Located 32 km from Kalimpong, Latpanchar is a paradise for bird lovers. Here, you can enjoy bird watching, jungle treks, and a star-filled night sky. Homestays, including food, cost between ₹1000-₹1300. You can reach from NJP by bus and shared jeep for about ₹30. A 2-night, 3-day trip can be done within ₹350.

4. Sitong

Sitong is famously known as the 'village of oranges'. During winter, you can see the orange orchards in full bloom. The riverbanks, the local monastery, and the winding hill roads make it a wonderful experience. You can get a homestay with meals for ₹1000-₹1400. If you opt for a shared cab from NJP instead of reserving a private car, you'll save a lot of money. This place is a photographer's dream.

3 Tips for a Low-Budget Trip:

Keep these few things in mind to make your budget trip a success.

- Off-Season Travel: Instead of going during the Puja or summer holidays, plan your trip for September or February. Hotel rates will be almost half.

- Shared Cars: Don't book a private car from NJP. Take a shared jeep instead. You'll pay ₹200 instead of ₹500.

- Homestays: Book a homestay instead of a hotel. You'll get accommodation and meals together, and you'll also get to taste authentic local food.

You don't need lakhs to travel to the mountains. With the right destination and a bit of planning, you can have a great holiday on a small budget. Pick any of these four spots, pack your bags, and go. Your mind will be refreshed, and your pocket won't be empty.