New research shows yoga improves cardiometabolic health for people with obesity. Learn how this accessible practice can lower blood pressure and cholesterol based on a new study.

Practicing yoga may support people who are overweight or living with obesity in improving their heart and metabolic health. This finding comes from a study published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health. Yoga is already practiced widely around the world and is generally regarded as a mild and accessible form of exercise, making it appropriate for a wide range of people.

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Study Overview

To examine its health impacts, the researchers conducted a comprehensive review of existing evidence, examining 30 separate studies. These studies looked at important health markers such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar control, inflammation, and antioxidant activity.

Participants in the studies were individuals with a body mass index (BMI) above 23 in Asian countries and above 25 in other regions, categorizing them as overweight or obese. The majority of the studies were conducted in Asia, while others were from countries such as the United States, Germany, and Australia.

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Health Changes

Across all 30 studies, which involved 2,689 participants, yoga practice was associated with measurable improvements in blood pressure. On average, systolic blood pressure decreased by 4.35 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure dropped by 2.06 mmHg.

There were also small but positive changes in cholesterol levels, including both low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL), which are linked to the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Limits Noted

The researchers pointed out certain limitations in their findings. The studies did not specifically focus on people with obesity, and they did not clearly determine the optimal amount of yoga required for the best results.

However, most of the findings were based on individuals who practiced yoga for about 180 minutes per week.

Nonetheless, the authors suggest that yoga could be a helpful tool in improving cardiometabolic health, particularly in reducing blood pressure.

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