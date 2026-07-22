Got an old bathtub just gathering dust? Don't throw it away! It's not junk, it could be the new star of your garden. We'll show you how to easily transform it into a beautiful planter using some paint, stones, and cool ideas. Get ready to give your balcony or garden a unique, premium look.

We all have old plastic or iron tubs lying around, right? Most of us just think of them as junk and throw them out. But wait, with a little bit of creativity, you can turn that old tub into a stunning garden planter. Because they're so big, you can plant all sorts of things in them – colourful flowers, decorative plants, or even a mini kitchen garden. With the right paint, decor, and plants, that old tub can become the main attraction of your garden.

Give your old tub a fresh new look with paint

First, give the tub a good cleaning. If you need to, scrub the surface with some sandpaper. Then, use weatherproof paint to give it a colour you love. Shades like white, terracotta, green, or even pastels look amazing in a garden and make the planter look brand new.

Don't forget to add drainage holes at the bottom

For your plants to grow well, proper water drainage is a must. Make a few holes at the bottom of the tub so that extra water can flow out. This will stop the roots from rotting and keep your plants healthy for a long time.

Add a natural touch with stones and wood

You can decorate the outside of the tub with small stones, pieces of wood, jute rope, or even a mosaic design. This simple step can make a basic tub look like a premium garden accessory and boost the beauty of your entire garden.

Plant colourful flowers and creepers

In a big tub like this, you can plant flowers like marigolds, petunias, portulacas, and geraniums. You can also add creepers like a money plant or ivy. Mixing plants of different heights and colours will make your planter look even more attractive.

Place it right to enhance your garden's beauty

Put your finished planter at the entrance of your garden, in a balcony corner, in the courtyard, or on the terrace. To make the whole area look even more stylish, you can place smaller pots, garden lights, or decorative pebbles around it. This way, an old tub can give your garden a fresh, new look without you having to spend much at all.