Tired of cooking fresh meals three times a day? We have a simple hack. Just cook one big batch of curry and turn it into three different dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You'll get new flavours every time with half the effort.

Juggling a job, kids, and home is tough. Cooking three separate meals every day feels like a huge task. Plus, daily grocery runs can really burn a hole in your pocket. Here’s a smart way to plan your meals using just one base curry. You'll save on gas, time, and even vegetables.

What to make as the base curry:

Go for something with a thick-ish gravy, like an aloo-gobi, mixed veg, chana masala, or a simple paneer curry. Make sure to keep the salt and spice levels moderate. This makes it easier to change the flavour later. Cook a big pot of it and store it in the fridge.

Breakfast: Stuffed Paratha Rolls

How to make it: Take some of the leftover curry from the night before. Mash the potatoes, cauliflower, or chana really well. Mix in some finely chopped onions, coriander, and a pinch of chaat masala.

Now, roll out a thin roti and lightly cook it on a tawa. Put this filling inside, roll it up, and your breakfast is ready! It goes great with tea or some curd.

Time: 10 minutes. It's also perfect for office or school tiffins.

Lunch: Curry with Rice and a Side

How to make it: Take the base curry and add a little water and some boiling garam masala to it. This will turn it into a lighter gravy or 'jhol'. Serve it with hot rice.

To make the meal more interesting, fry some potato chips, papad, or make an egg bhurji on the side. The same curry will taste completely different.

Pro-tip: Garnish with fresh coriander and a spoonful of ghee to double the flavour.

Dinner: Frankie or Kathi Roll

How to make it: First, strain the gravy from the curry and keep it aside. Take the solid vegetable part and dry it out a bit in a pan.

Now, take a thin maida roti or a store-bought tortilla and heat it on a tawa. Fill it with the dry curry mix, some sliced onions and chillies, a dash of tomato sauce, and a little mayonnaise. Roll it up, and your frankie is ready.

Time: 15 minutes. Even the kids will finish it in no time.

Two more bonus ideas

1. Curry Cutlets: Mix some breadcrumbs and besan (gram flour) into the leftover curry, shape them into tikkis, and shallow fry them.

2. Curry Pasta: Just mix the curry gravy with some boiled pasta. Grate some cheese on top for an instant desi-style pasta.

Using one curry for three meals doesn't have to be boring. All you need to do is change the presentation and add a couple of different spices to make it taste brand new. If you follow this trick even twice a week, you'll cut your kitchen time in half. Plus, you'll have more space in your fridge!