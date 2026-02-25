- Home
As we age, high cholesterol becomes a common concern, increasing heart attack and stroke risk. Here are simple, effective tips to help you manage your cholesterol and protect your heart health.
Image Credit : pixabay
Get moving, start exercising!
To cut down bad cholesterol and boost the good kind, you must exercise daily. Simple things like walking, yoga, or even cycling will do the trick.
Image Credit : Getty
Watch what you eat!
You can definitely control your cholesterol with a proper diet. Make sure to include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and nuts in your daily meals.
Image Credit : Getty
Quit smoking, for good.
You have to completely stop smoking. This habit seriously increases cholesterol levels and is a direct cause of heart attacks and strokes.
Image Credit : lanermc
Check for other issues too.
High cholesterol often doesn't come alone, yaar. There's a very high chance you might also have diabetes and hypertension. It's a good idea to get regular check-ups for these as well.
Image Credit : Getty
Don't take stress, get proper sleep.
Your mental health directly impacts your physical health. Too much stress and not getting proper sleep can also cause your cholesterol levels to shoot up.
