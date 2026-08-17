White paint reflects sunlight, which keeps the plane cool. This reduces the load on the air conditioning and saves fuel. On the safety front, the white surface makes it easy for engineers to spot any cracks, rust, or oil leaks. Darker colours would hide these issues. Since planes are already very heavy, using white paint, which has less pigment, also helps reduce the overall weight, saving even more fuel.

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