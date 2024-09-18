Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Safe or Dangerous? A closer look at celebrity pregnancy workouts

    While celebrities make exercising during pregnancy seem effortless, it's crucial to question the safety of such practices for the average expectant mother. Studies show that exercise during pregnancy offers numerous benefits, including reduced labor pain and back pain, but consulting a doctor before starting any exercise program is essential.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Deepika is not alone; videos of Kareena, Anushka, and other celebrities exercising during pregnancy have gone viral, raising questions about the safety of such practices.

    Expectant mothers are often extra cautious, making the idea of going to the gym seem impossible. However, celebrities continue their fitness routines even during pregnancy.

    The question arises: Is it safe to exercise during pregnancy like celebrities? Studies show that exercising during pregnancy offers numerous benefits.

    From reducing labor pain to preventing back pain, exercising during pregnancy is beneficial. However, it's crucial to consult a doctor before starting any exercise program.

    If your doctor gives you the green light, exercise during pregnancy can be highly beneficial. Let's explore some of these benefits.

    Yoga enhances flexibility and strengthens important muscles, making it beneficial for pregnant women. Yoga during pregnancy can reduce labor pain. Mothers who don't practice yoga may experience labor pain for four hours longer than those who do.

    Yoga improves blood circulation and aids in postpartum recovery. Consult your doctor and incorporate yoga into your routine for a healthier pregnancy.

    Yoga during pregnancy strengthens the muscles in the lower back and legs. Consult your doctor for personalized advice.

    Back pain is common after childbirth. Practicing yoga during pregnancy can help alleviate this issue. Postpartum bloating is a common concern for mothers. Yoga during pregnancy can help prevent this problem.

    Mental stress is prevalent during pregnancy. Yoga can help expectant mothers manage stress and maintain mental well-being.

