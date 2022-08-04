Sex tips: 4 ways to regain confidence in bed

Being sexually active does not necessarily mean that you are sexually confident as well. But if you are low on your confidence, then there are high chances that it will impact your sexual life in ways not known to you. There are not one but many factors that may lead to low sexual confidence. So, if you are one of those who think they have a similar issue, here are four ways in which you can regain your confidence in bed.

There are many of us who may be sexually active but at the same time, may not necessarily be confident of their selves while performing the act in bed. Talking about sex, in many countries, including India, is still considered taboo. However, there are many things around it that are not known to many and need to be addressed. Sex, in general, needs to be a topic that is discussed so that there are no myths around it, and at the same time, we are able to promote a healthy and safe sex life. While there is a lot that goes around sex, one thing that mostly goes unaddressed or even unnoticed at most times is our individuals can lack confidence in bed which may have an adverse effect on their sexual life. Therefore, if you think that you too are probably a little low on confidence when it comes to performing the act, here are four tips you should consider for the next time.

Try not to think during the act; rather enjoy it: There are many people who are often thinking about something or the other while they are having sex with their partner. Being mentally occupied with something else while you are at it, is a big no-no. It is totally capable of killing the sexual pleasure that you and your partner are about to derive from it. The thoughts, such as how you look while having sex, worrying about your hair, or any random thought in your mind will kill the pleasure. Therefore, while you are in the middle of intercourse with your partner, simply enjoy the moment which will help you regain your sexual confidence.

Find out what brings you pleasure: It is very important for an individual to find out what pleasures them the most in bed. Knowing your likes and dislikes has a huge impact on your sex life and also on your sexual confidence. If you know about the things that you like, that turn you on or are a put-off for you, it will help you in increasing your sexual confidence in ways not known to you.

Change how you think: Your thoughts have got a lot to do with your sexual confidence. If you will continue to think low of yourself, obviously, your confidence will do down as well. But if you are positive and happy, you will always be confident in all the things you do, including your sexual activity. Thus, it is very important for individuals to change their thoughts and keep them positive.

