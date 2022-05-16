Quit smoking to using mouthwash: 5 ways to keep your gums healthy

Gums are thought to be the roots of our teeth, holding them firmly together. They support the teeth and even influence general dental hygiene. However, as we age and develop other habits, our gum health deteriorates, causing our gums to bleed, swell, and hurt.

This is an indication that our gums are unhealthy.

Here are ways to prevent it:

Use mouthwash

Therapeutic mouthwashes, which are often available over the counter, can help decrease plaque, prevent or minimise gingivitis, slow the formation of tartar, or a combination of these advantages, according to the ADA. Furthermore, a rinse aids in the removal of food particles and debris from your mouth, while it is not a substitute for flossing or brushing. Look for the ADA seal, which indicates that product has been determined to be effective and safe.

