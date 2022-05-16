Quit smoking to using mouthwash: 5 ways to keep your gums healthy
Gums are thought to be the roots of our teeth, holding them firmly together. They support the teeth and even influence general dental hygiene. However, as we age and develop other habits, our gum health deteriorates, causing our gums to bleed, swell, and hurt.
Here are ways to prevent it:
Use mouthwash
Therapeutic mouthwashes, which are often available over the counter, can help decrease plaque, prevent or minimise gingivitis, slow the formation of tartar, or a combination of these advantages, according to the ADA. Furthermore, a rinse aids in the removal of food particles and debris from your mouth, while it is not a substitute for flossing or brushing. Look for the ADA seal, which indicates that product has been determined to be effective and safe.
Make use of a floss
After brushing, use floss at least once a day to remove trapped food and bacteria that your toothbrush cannot reach.
Maintain frequent dental visits
To maintain healthy gums, it is critical that you have your teeth cleaned at least twice a year. A dental cleaning removes any infection before it spreads to the rest of your gums or causes plague.
Quit smoking, drinking, and using tobacco
These bad practises harm your gum health and can lead to chronic gum issues. As a result, you must reduce or stop smoking and drinking.
Brush your teeth at least twice a day
You've probably heard a million times that you should clean your teeth twice a day. Brush your teeth after each meal and when you wake up in the morning using a soft-bristled toothbrush. This aids in the removal of germs and food from between the teeth. Scrub your tongue as well, as it might harbour bacteria.
