When is Bihu 2025? All about the date, history, traditions, and significance

Bihu 2025, celebrated on April 14, marks the Assamese New Year. It highlights traditions, agricultural significance, cultural heritage, and community unity in Assam's vibrant festival.
 

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 2:15 PM IST

Bihu, the vibrant festival of Assam, marks the Assamese New Year and is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervor. In 2025, Bihu will be observed on April 14, ushering in a season of renewal, joy, and hope for the people of Assam. The festival, celebrated in three distinct forms – Rongali, Bhogali, and Kangali – is an expression of the region’s rich cultural heritage and agricultural roots.

The History of Bihu

Bihu is an ancient festival that predates recorded history. It is believed to be linked to the agricultural cycle of Assam, with the most significant celebration being Rongali Bihu. This marks the start of the Assamese New Year and the arrival of the spring season, signifying the harvest of crops like paddy. The other two forms, Bhogali Bihu (celebrating the end of the harvest season) and Kangali Bihu (symbolizing the end of the cold winter months), are equally significant in the Assamese cultural calendar.

Traditions and Celebrations

Rongali Bihu, celebrated in mid-April, is the most widely observed of the three Bihu festivals. The day begins with ritualistic prayers and the lighting of Bihu Meji (a ceremonial fire), where people gather to offer prayers for prosperity and a bountiful harvest. The air is filled with music, with people dancing to the rhythmic beats of Bihu Dhol, and singing traditional Bihu songs. Traditional Assamese attire is worn, and a variety of delicious Assamese dishes are prepared, symbolizing the harvest season's bounty.

Significance of Bihu

Bihu holds immense cultural and social significance. It is a festival and a celebration of life, nature, and community. It fosters unity among people, strengthens Assamese identity, and brings together family members who reunite for a joyous occasion. The festive spirit of Bihu encapsulates the values of gratitude, love, and renewal, making it one of the most cherished festivals in Assam.

As Bihu 2025 approaches on April 14, preparations will begin, and the entire state will come alive with festive celebrations, marking the beginning of a prosperous new year.

