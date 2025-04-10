NFL 2025: Top 5 Modern-Day Quarterbacks in the League Right Now

Read Full Article

NFL 2025: The league has always been a quarterback-driven one, and in 2025, that is more evident. This list is built on the 2024 season stats, clutch moments, and command of the field. Here are the five modern quarterbacks who didn’t merely play the game but they also managed to define it this season.

1. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

Back from an injury-ridden 2023, Joe Burrow began with fury in 2024. He led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, stuffing up defenses with a 70.6% completion rate. In fourth quarters alone, he posted a 118.3 passer rating which is first in the league. The Bengals finished 13-4, with Burrow dragging them to a top AFC seed. He’s not just back from injury but he’s better than ever.

2. Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

Talk about a career revival. Goff took the Lions to the playoffs with flair, throwing 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns. He finished the season with a league-high 72.4% completion rate, leading Detroit’s top-five scoring offense. His chemistry with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were aggressive, and Goff’s red-zone efficiency (31 TDs, 1 INT) proved he’s a game manager and a quiet killer.

3. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Lamar is still the most exciting QB in the game. But in 2024, he also became one of the most efficient. With 4,172 passing yards, 41 TDs, and an unbelievable 119.6 passer rating, he silenced every critic. Add over 600 rushing yards and he remains a dual-threat nightmare. The Ravens went 12-5, largely because Lamar’s decision-making became even better.

4. Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nobody saw this coming. In his best pro season yet, Baker threw 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and completed over 71% of his passes. His form returned, but this time, backed by discipline and trust in OC Dave Canales. He led four fourth-quarter comebacks and stunned teams like San Francisco and Philadelphia. The Bucs may not be flashy, but Baker excited the league like it was Oklahoma all over again.

5. Sam Darnold – Minnesota Vikings

Call it the comeback arc of 2024. Written off by many, Darnold took over a post-Kirk Cousins Vikings and never looked back. He threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and held a 102.5 passer rating. Justin Jefferson was his go-to, but Darnold spread the ball. With Minnesota finishing 11-6 and back in playoff talks, Darnold has earned a second NFL life.

