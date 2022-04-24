Planning romantic date night at home? Here are 5 tips to ace it

We've all heard that having frequent date evenings is essential for keeping a marriage healthy and strong. However, everyone these days is busy, exhausted, and overspent. Whatever the case may be, a strong marriage is the cornerstone of every family, and research suggests that date nights may help reinforce that foundation.

We've all heard that having frequent date evenings is essential for keeping a marriage healthy and strong. However, everyone these days is busy, exhausted, and overspent. Whatever the case may be, a strong marriage is the cornerstone of every family, and research suggests that date nights may help reinforce that foundation. They're also entertaining and may be a fantastic way to unwind. Movie night It's simple and inexpensive to host an at-home movie night; all you need is a movie and some refreshments. The key to this one, especially if you normally spend your leisure time in front of the television, is to elevate it by making it unique and distinct from the ordinary.

Candlelight dinner Eating out – particularly at a fine-dining establishment – can be an additional significant cost on a romantic night. However, you don't have to go out to a restaurant to enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoying a peaceful and romantic supper at home may be just as wonderful, if not more so. One can create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening and include a great drink like Doja Gin. East Side Distillery, launched the world’s first-ever Indo-Japanese Gin, Doja that features Yuzu, sansho peppers, hinoki from Japan that is combined with coriander, pepper, and cardamom from India. Also Read | Wearing the wrong bra size? Here's 6 tips to measure the right fit at home

Spa night A spa night or a couples massage is a great treat, but it is also costly. If you don't have a lot of money but yet want to feel like you're at a spa, consider making one at home. Facials, manicures, pedicures, massages, and a special bath with bubble soap, rose petals, or bath bombs are some suggestions One can light up candles from Indian Crystal company, which has array of products from necklaces to various scented candles to make your evening perfect.

Gift Confused about the gift? Try to use Ferns n Petals and IGP. These two website ensure fast, easy and hassel free gifts and deliveries. Also Read | Include fibre-rich veggies and fruits to control your blood-sugar levels this summer