    We've all heard that having frequent date evenings is essential for keeping a marriage healthy and strong. However, everyone these days is busy, exhausted, and overspent. Whatever the case may be, a strong marriage is the cornerstone of every family, and research suggests that date nights may help reinforce that foundation. They're also entertaining and may be a fantastic way to unwind.

    Movie night

    It's simple and inexpensive to host an at-home movie night; all you need is a movie and some refreshments. The key to this one, especially if you normally spend your leisure time in front of the television, is to elevate it by making it unique and distinct from the ordinary.

    Candlelight dinner

    Eating out – particularly at a fine-dining establishment – can be an additional significant cost on a romantic night. However, you don't have to go out to a restaurant to enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoying a peaceful and romantic supper at home may be just as wonderful, if not more so. One can create the perfect atmosphere for an unforgettable evening and include a great drink like Doja Gin. East Side Distillery, launched the world’s first-ever Indo-Japanese Gin, Doja that features Yuzu, sansho peppers, hinoki from Japan that is combined with coriander, pepper, and cardamom from India.

    Spa night

    A spa night or a couples massage is a great treat, but it is also costly. If you don't have a lot of money but yet want to feel like you're at a spa, consider making one at home.  Facials, manicures, pedicures, massages, and a special bath with bubble soap, rose petals, or bath bombs are some suggestions  One can light up candles from Indian Crystal company, which has array of products from necklaces to various scented candles to make your evening perfect.

    Gift

    Confused about the gift? Try to use Ferns n Petals and IGP. These two website ensure fast, easy and hassel free gifts and deliveries.

    Camping at home

    Remember how much fun blanket forts were as a kid? This is your opportunity to relive the event. Make a fort out of pillows and blankets to "camp out" in your living room.

    Video Icon