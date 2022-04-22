Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Include fibre-rich veggies and fruits to control your blood-sugar levels this summer

    Staying hydrated is essential for diabetic people; dehydration can affect blood sugar levels deeply.

    When it's diabetes, choose your appetite wisely. Especially in summer, when the days are longer, and the mercury hits high temperature. This season's heat can greatly affect the body's blood sugar level. For diabetic people, it's essential to go through their diet list once to check are they eating fiber-rich food and keeping hydrated while in the hot weather. We have listed down what kind of fruits, food, and veggies should they consume to be healthy this summer. 

    Drinks
    Always remember to hydrate yourself. Drink water as much as possible. Not just water, you can also have other drinks to keep yourself hydrated, including lemon juice (without sugar and salt), coconut water, herbal teas, herbal water/fruit infused water, green/black/oolong teas (without sugar), cucumber juice, chai water, and aloe vera juice. 

    Remember, especially for diabetic people staying hydrated is essential for maintaining their health. Dehydration can affect your blood sugar levels deeply. It can affect the physical capacity to perform work and brain functioning capacity. 

    Vegetables
    Go green. Diabetic people need to consume more non-starchy food, including spinach, broccoli, beets, cauliflower, and french beans. It helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Starchy foods should be avoided because the blood sugar level rises after consumption. The basic idea is to be healthy and east fresh.

    Fruits
    Due to their low to medium glycemic index, most fresh fruits do not cause a significant increase in blood glucose levels compared to other carbohydrate-containing foods like bread. Incorporate low-carb, fiber-rich fruits such as anti-oxidants strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, oranges, peaches, plums, and pears.

