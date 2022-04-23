Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wearing the wrong bra size? Here's 6 tips to measure the right fit at home

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    Did you know there's a way to measure your bra size in the comfort of your home? Here's a look at six things to keep in mind when you measure your breasts to find that perfect bra.

    Ladies, admit it... Finding the right bra that fits perfectly is a daunting task. It's either too tight, the straps are ill-fitting, or the cup size is a misfit. This makes you uncomfortable all day long and can also have side effects such as backaches. 

    Some of a few telltale signs that you may not be wearing the right bra size are: wrinkling in the cups, underwire poking your breasts, cup spillage, slipping straps, or a bra that hikes up when you lift your arms.

    1. Measure while wearing a comfortable non-padded bra

    While measuring your correct size, ensure you wear a comfortable non-padded bra that fits you perfectly. This will ensure that your breasts are lifted and not sagging, implying that your bra will suit you better.

    2. Buy a good measuring tape

    A suitable measuring tape with accurate margins will help you find your correct bra size. Start by placing the tape right under your bust and round it up to the nearest whole number because this composes your band size.

    3. Determine your band size

    While measuring your band size, ensure you do not hold the tape too tight or too loose. The tape should be level and very snug. Round to the nearest whole number. If the number is even, add four inches. If it's odd, add five. So if you measured 32 inches, your band size is 36. If you measured 33 inches, your band size is 38.

    4. Choosing the optimum fit and bust size

    While figuring out your cup size, ensure that the fullest part of your bust (at nipple level) is measured. Round to the nearest whole number. Remember, the key is to pick the most comfortable bra size to allow you to breathe easily and move around with ease. 

    5. Know how to size up or down properly

    If you need to go down a cup size for fit, go up one band size, and vice versa. For instance, if you feel 34C is too big for you in the cups, opt for 36B instead. Remember, your bra size could change slightly depending on the brand or type of bra.

    6. Opting for the right styles

    Whether you opt for a padded bra, a push-up bra, a balconette bra, a minimizer bra, or a sports bra, always pick the style you're comfortable wearing. Also, be watchful for slight changes in sizes when choosing different types. If you're a size C generally, you may want to try out a size B if you're opting for a padded style.

