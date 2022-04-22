Maxi dress, white t-shirt, sunglasses, more: Here are 7 must-haves for summer 2022

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While we all like the latest fashions, no wardrobe is complete without the necessities. They're the pieces you use to put together practically every outfit. From a simple white t-shirt to a classic maxi dress, these are the essentials for any summer wardrobe. So, if you want to raise your style game this summer, you need be aware of what they are.

    White T-shirt

    Although the white T-shirt is not the most interesting piece of apparel, it is one of the most adaptable. The basic summer look can go with almost anything and look amazing. You can never go wrong with this fundamental item, whether you're wearing black pants, a patterned skirt, a maxi dress, or jeans.

    Maxi dress

    When the temperature is hot, clothing that is too tight and confining may be a nightmare. It's no surprise that the maxi dress is a popular summer trend. The maxi is everything you need to combat the summer heat in style. It's long, billowy, and airy.

    Hats

    Sun protection and fashion are not mutually incompatible. With the aid of a straw hat, you can protect your skin from the sun's harsh rays while still looking amazing this summer. A straw hat is ideal for the beach or a picnic, and it may provide a trendy finishing touch to a variety of warm-weather clothes.

    Tote bags

    It's time to get out the carryall bag when summer arrives. Carrying your phone, wallet, drink bottle, sunscreen, sunglasses, and beach read will be a snap with this huge and spacious bag.

    Sunglasses

    There's no better way to round out a trendy summer look than with a pair of chic sunglasses. While there are several designs to choose from, none will ever outperform the appropriate pair for your face shape. So, whether you wear aviators or cat-eye sunglasses, embrace your particular version of the ultimate sunglasses with pride.

    White sneakers

    With a pair of white sneakers, you can keep your feet looking and feeling fresh this summer. The minimalistic shoe is a must-have footwear type that is appropriate for both hectic days and leisurely weekends.

    Denim shorts

    Denim shorts are an excellent alternative for showing off your legs in the summer. Pair them with a T-shirt and shoes for a nice casual style, or a button-up and boots for a little more upscale approach.
     

