    Oranges to Salmon: 7 foods that are good for Winter skin

    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Oranges to Salmon, these 7 winter foods nurture skin. Rich in omega-3s, fatty fish maintains elasticity. Avocados offer healthy fats and antioxidants for a supple complexion. Sweet potatoes, nuts, seeds provide vitamins promoting skin health. Citrus fruits boost collagen, while green leafy veggies defend against environmental damage. Oats' anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritated skin. Stay hydrated for overall winter skin well-being

    Pixabay

    Pixabay

    Fatty Fish- Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, these fish help maintain skin elasticity, reduce inflammation, and keep your skin moisturized

    Pixabay

    Sweet Potatoes- High in beta-carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A, sweet potatoes contribute to a healthy complexion by acting as a natural sunblock and preventing dry, flaky skin

    Pixabay

    Green Leafy Vegetables- Packed with vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants, these vegetables help protect the skin from environmental damage and maintain a healthy glow

    Pixabay

    Oats- Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates and fiber. They help keep your blood sugar stable, reducing the likelihood of skin issues. Additionally, oats have anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated skin

    Pixabay

    Citrus Fruits- Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps boost collagen production, promoting firmness and elasticity in the skin

    Pixabay

    Avocados- Avocados are packed with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and antioxidants, promoting smooth and supple skin

    Pixabay

    Nuts and Seeds- These are rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the skin, combat inflammation, and support overall skin health

