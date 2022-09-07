Onam 2022: How to look perfect in Traditional Kerala Kasavu Sarees? Here are some tips

Girls and ladies, read this if you want to ace your Onam look this year. We mentioned some types of Kerala Kasavu sarees that you can wear according to your preference.

Onam, a festival marked by joyous celebrations, is primarily observed by devotees in Kerala in South India. This celebration honours the arrival of Vishnu in his Vamana avatar and the return of the emperor Mahabali. It is said that the King pays a visit to each Malayali home during Onam to greet his people.

Thiruvonam Onam will be observed this year on Thursday, September 8. Onam is usually celebrated by ladies wearing Kerala Kasavu sarees, but you can choose from various styles to suit your tastes. Continue reading to learn more about these stunning sarees and which one would be the perfect choice for you.

Cotton Kasavu sarees

The majority of Kerala Kasavu sarees are made of silk and need special maintenance. However, there are a number of classic sarees made of cotton that are lightweight, breathable, and guarantee the utmost in comfort.

Kasavu sarees with borders

A thin golden border is frequently sewn into the fabric of various Kerala Kasavu sarees. However, the application of gold thread, also known as zari, gives it a stunning lustre.

Anywhere you go, a Kasavu saree with a gleaming golden zari border will turn heads.

Choose from various Kasavu sarees with exquisite embroidery on the pallu and borders crafted from opulent silks.

