Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2022: How to look perfect in Traditional Kerala Kasavu Sarees? Here are some tips

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    Girls and ladies, read this if you want to ace your Onam look this year. We mentioned some types of Kerala Kasavu sarees that you can wear according to your preference.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Onam, a festival marked by joyous celebrations, is primarily observed by devotees in Kerala in South India. This celebration honours the arrival of Vishnu in his Vamana avatar and the return of the emperor Mahabali. It is said that the King pays a visit to each Malayali home during Onam to greet his people.

    kasavu saree

    Thiruvonam Onam will be observed this year on Thursday, September 8. Onam is usually celebrated by ladies wearing Kerala Kasavu sarees, but you can choose from various styles to suit your tastes. Continue reading to learn more about these stunning sarees and which one would be the perfect choice for you.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cotton Kasavu sarees
    The majority of Kerala Kasavu sarees are made of silk and need special maintenance. However, there are a number of classic sarees made of cotton that are lightweight, breathable, and guarantee the utmost in comfort.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kasavu sarees with borders
    A thin golden border is frequently sewn into the fabric of various Kerala Kasavu sarees. However, the application of gold thread, also known as zari, gives it a stunning lustre.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anywhere you go, a Kasavu saree with a gleaming golden zari border will turn heads. Also Read: ONAM 2022: SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU TO NAYANTHARA TO KAVYA MADHAVAN; 9 ACTRESSES FLAUNT KASAVU SAREES

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Choose from various Kasavu sarees with exquisite embroidery on the pallu and borders crafted from opulent silks. Also Read: Onam 2022: From home decor to desserts; 5 gift ideas to make your festival more special

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mixed fabric with motifs
    This Onam, there are several modern alternatives for your clothing, from peacocks to flowery prints. As you pick your wardrobe for the day, consider the delicate colours and thread options. Also Read: Onam 2022: From home decor to desserts; 5 gift ideas to make your festival more special

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onam 2022: Best restaurants to visit in Bengaluru and Chennai to try traditional Sadya; RESERVE TABLES NOW RBA

    Onam 2022: Best restaurants to visit in Bengaluru and Chennai to try traditional Sadya; RESERVE TABLES NOW

    Onam 2022 Best Avial recipe for Onam Sadya drb

    Onam 2022: Best Avial recipe for Onam Sadya

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022: Happy day for Gemini, Leo; Libra focus on yourself & more

    Numerology Prediction for September 7 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Primary prevention of spinal cord injury; here are some major tips to follow RBA

    Primary prevention of spinal cord injury; here are some major tips to follow

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK - gps

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK

    India More than 47% unapproved antibiotic formulations used in 2019, reveals Lancet study - adt

    India: More than 47% unapproved antibiotic formulations used in 2019, reveals Lancet study

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy Here is what Urfi Javed has to say drb

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Here's what Urfi Javed has to say

    Bengaluru rains: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other political leader come under scrutiny AJR

    Bengaluru rains: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other political leader come under scrutiny

    football Revealed: Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel was 'no' for signing Cristiano Ronaldo the reason snt

    Revealed: Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel; was 'no' for signing Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon