What about the Snake Plant? Also known as Mother-in-Law's Tongue, it offers conflicting information on child toxicity. Some reputable sources say it's non-toxic for children; ingesting it won't cause harm. Other experts, however, classify it as mildly toxic. It contains saponins. These can lead to stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea if consumed. Given these differing views, keep snake plants out of reach of small children and pets. Still, people value Snake Plants for low maintenance. They thrive on neglect. They purify air effectively, releasing oxygen at night. They adapt to various light conditions. Water them every two to three weeks, once the top few inches of soil dry. This makes them ideal for busy households.