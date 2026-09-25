Protecting your heart can start with simple everyday habits. Discover how regular movement, exercise, healthy lifestyle choices and better daily routines can support heart health and overall well-being.

One characteristic that distinguishes animals from plants is the ability to move. A human being is a combination of mind and body. The body moves, and the mind controls it. The function of all the organ systems in the body is to maintain and support locomotion.

A body that is not in motion is similar to a car that has been started but remains idle. Imagine what happens to such a vehicle. A machine is meant to be used. An idle machine may develop rust, and its parts may deteriorate, necessitating repair or replacement.

Remember, the human body can only be repaired, not replaced, unlike a car. So, keep it in motion if you don't want to lose it.

The benefits of exercise can be divided into acute benefits and chronic benefits. Acute benefits include increased energy expenditure, which can lead to weight loss, whereas long-term benefits are mostly metabolic and include better utilization of glucose and fat, which helps prevent diabetes and elevated cholesterol levels. With regular exercise, more capillaries develop, the available space for blood circulation increases, and blood pressure falls. All these factors improve vascular health, prevent the deposition of lipids on the surface of blood vessel walls, and help keep the body healthy for a longer duration. A lack of exercise leads to abdominal obesity, which increases inflammation in the body and exposes blood vessels to toxins that damage them.

How Much Exercise Does a Person Need?

There are two things to remember: the more, the better, and something is better than nothing. A minimum of 30 minutes of brisk walking is essential for everyone, and, in addition to that, one should do whatever their strength and appetite allow.

In this busy world, with changing work cultures, the struggle for survival, and the desire for a relaxed future, a person may not be in a position to do even this bare minimum. Work-related fatigue, the need to perform domestic chores, and the stress of managing office and home activities lead to mental fatigue, which can become a devil’s workshop. Everyone can spare thirty minutes for oneself each day, but what prevents people from maintaining an exercise schedule is mostly mental fatigue and laziness, which have to be conquered. We often find time for activities that demand our attention, yet struggle to reserve even a short period for our own physical well-being. The problem is not always a lack of time. Rather, it is the difficulty of overcoming exhaustion, habit, and inertia.

But we should approach this challenge with understanding rather than self-criticism. Fatigue, poor sleep, stress, depression, demanding work schedules, and health conditions can all affect motivation. Exercise should not become another source of guilt.

The first step is awareness

We need to look honestly at our current lifestyle, recognize the consequences of prolonged inactivity, and understand what we want for our future health. Then, we can plan realistic changes.

Ask yourself:

How much time do I spend sitting every day?

What prevents me from moving more?

What level of exercise can I perform safely?

How can I incorporate movement into my existing routine?

If you spend long hours at a desk, a few simple locomotion techniques can help improve your cardiovascular health.

1. You are bound to receive work-related phone calls, so utilize this time efficiently by walking while talking. If space permits, try to walk briskly.

2. If you are not in a hurry and your knees are in good condition, avoid using the lift. By doing so, you exercise your leg muscles against gravity, utilizing your body weight. The work is distributed among various leg and gluteal muscles. It may not improve the strength of any particular muscle group as much as weight training does, but it provides a reasonably good workout for the leg muscles.

3. If the weather is good and you are using public transport, it is a good idea to get off one stop before your scheduled stop and walk the extra distance to your office.

4. Try to stand more often rather than sit, and perform some gentle stretches if there is enough space and it does not look awkward. Toe raises and heel raises can be done easily without anyone noticing.

5. Even if you are not in a position to stand, you can still flex and extend your ankle joints. This can improve venous circulation and reduce the risk of blood clot formation inside your veins, which can be dangerous. You can also contract and relax your leg, chest, and arm muscles voluntarily, which will contribute to energy expenditure.

6. When you are making a presentation, deliver it while standing, rather than sitting.

7. Remember to stay well hydrated and eat healthy. Avoid the oil-rich fast food available nearby; instead, choose a fruit platter or a balanced, healthy meal.

Always remember that your health is in your own hands, and it is your responsibility to maintain your body machine by regularly doing what it is designed for: locomotion.

-This article is authored by Dr. Bijulal S, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, KIMSHEALT, Thiruvananthapuram