When switching from coffee to matcha, people usually end up with reduced caffeine intake. For example, a cup of 12 ounces of coffee contains more caffeine than green tea and may vary for matcha based on how much powder you put into the drink.

Changes: People usually feel less intense morning energy compared to strong coffee.

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