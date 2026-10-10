Many people depend heavily on carbohydrate-rich foods during Navratri. Your body does not get all the required nutrients just by eating sabudana, potatoes, and puris. You must plan your meals to get protein and fibre from the allowed fasting ingredients. You can add curd, buttermilk, milk, paneer, peanuts, nuts, and makhana to your diet. You can bring variety with vegetables like bottle gourd, pumpkin, cucumber, and sweet potato. You can make small changes like eating kuttu roti with curd or bottle gourd raita, and eating makhana instead of fried snacks in the evening.

You make your diet boring if you eat fruits in the morning and repeat the same in the evening. You can try dishes like sabudana thalipeeth, sweet potato chaat, makhana kheer, and curd with fruits and nuts instead. You can have dry fruits, fresh fruits, makhana, or buttermilk when you feel hungry in the evening, rather than eating deep-fried items every time.

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