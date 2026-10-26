Instagram goes way beyond just sharing photos and videos today. It works as a mirror that reflects your true personality and mindset. Gen Z users specifically focus heavily on their profile aesthetics, bio, display picture, and story highlights.

You can easily give your Instagram profile a cool, creative, and Gen Z makeover. You just need to apply these small tricks to see a massive difference in your account. Let us explore the exact steps to make your regular Instagram profile look trendy and fresh.