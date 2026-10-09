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Navratri 2026: Janhvi Kapoor To Alia Bhatt, 9 Bollywood Diva-Inspired Looks For Every Colour
Discover 10 Navratri outfit ideas inspired by Bollywood celebs, from Shraddha Kapoor's orange lehenga to Sharvari's peacock-green ensemble, with festive saree and lehenga inspiration.
1. Alia Bhatt - Multicolor Bandhani
Multicolor Bandhani prints can be worn as inspired by Alia Bhatt during Navratri. Combine a multicolor lehenga with a chic choli to dance freely.
2. Janhvi Kapoor - Colorful Saree
Draw your inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor in a colorful handloom saree with a basic blouse to match. You can wear statement jewelry and keep your makeup subtle for your saree’s colors and weaving to speak.
3. White - Priyanka Chopra
Wear an elegant festive look in a lehenga-styled white saree with gold accents. You can complete the look with some statement earrings and gold bangles.
4. Red - Khushi Kapoor
Select a striking red lehenga with intricate embroidery along with a modern blouse to complete the outfit.
5. Peacock Green - Sharvari
Enjoy the festivities with a beautiful lehenga in peacock green shade with a gold blouse inspired by this look of Sharvari.
6. Green - Medha Shankr
Lime green lehenga with embroidery and sheer dupatta will give you a youthful and festive look. You can complete the look with oxidised earrings.
7. Aditi Rao Hydari - Gold
Go for gold with Aditi Rao Hydari’s style. Wear a gold lehenga and an off-shoulder peplum choli.
Orange – Shraddha Kapoor
Wear Shraddha's inspired orange lehenga with gold and traditional work to look fresh and energetic during the festival.
Purple – Shanaya Kapoor
Choose from an elegant mulberry silk saree with gold embroidery as a stylish option instead of lehengas. Pair with a designer blouse and big earrings.
Yellow — Ananya Panday
Butter yellow lehenga is perfect for those who love a more demure festive look. Go minimal with your accessories.
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