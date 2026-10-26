Kids lacking iodine can face issues like a swollen thyroid gland, stunted growth, and learning struggles. It can even affect brain development and cause a permanent drop in IQ.

Our body needs iodine as a key mineral to produce thyroid hormones. These thyroid hormones control our body's metabolism, which is the process of turning nutrients into energy. They also manage our energy levels and body weight. Plus, growing kids absolutely need iodine for normal physical growth, brain function, and overall development.

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Iodine deficiency happens when your body does not get enough of this crucial mineral. Iodized salt, seafood, and dairy products contain good amounts of iodine. Our body requires a small dose of iodine every single day. Without enough iodine, the thyroid gland struggles to make hormones. Over time, this shortage causes health issues ranging from simple tiredness to serious developmental delays.

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Kids and teenagers face a huge impact from this nutrient lack. Children with iodine deficiency often develop a swollen thyroid gland (goiter), stunted growth, and poor academic performance. Since it directly affects brain development, it can even cause a permanent drop in their IQ levels.

In very severe cases, this deficiency leads to a condition called 'cretinism' or congenital hypothyroidism. Kids might feel extremely tired and face severe learning difficulties. Parents often mistake these symptoms for normal teenage mood swings or laziness. However, you must watch these warning signs very closely.

Here are some common signs of iodine deficiency in children:

1. Delayed physical growth

2. Swollen thyroid gland (Goiter)

3. Extreme tiredness and weakness

4. Trouble with learning and memory

5. Noticeable changes in skin, hair, and nails

6. Sudden changes in body weight and metabolism

7. Mood swings and behavioral changes