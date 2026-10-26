A travel creator reviews China's luxury high-speed train cabin on a return journey between Shanghai and Beijing. With just five seats and premium amenities, the experience reportedly costs around ₹79,000, but is it worth the price?

China's high-speed trains are known for their speed, modern interiors and premium travel options. But what is it like to experience one of the country's most luxurious train cabins? A recent travel review offers a closer look at an exclusive compartment with just five seats, featuring electrically adjustable seating, complimentary amenities and onboard food services. The experience was shared by travel content creator Lounge Guru, who travelled between Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Beijing South Railway Station on China's G22 Fuxing high-speed train.

The return journey reportedly cost close to $840 (approximately ₹79,000), raising questions about whether the premium experience justifies the price.

What Does China's Luxury Train Cabin Offer?

The premium cabin features just five seats, offering passengers a more exclusive travel experience. The seats are spacious and electrically adjustable, allowing travellers to find a comfortable position during the journey. They can also rotate to face either direction.

The cabin includes reading lights, pillows and controls for adjusting the seats to a fully flat position. Passengers are also provided with complimentary slippers and basic toiletries.

In the video, Lounge Guru explores the cabin, stores a bag and examines the available amenities before settling into the seat. The reviewer also shows a snack box provided by the train crew, containing a selection of sweet and savoury items.

Onboard Services And Food Options

Passengers travelling in the premium cabin receive water, juice, snacks and basic amenities during the journey. The train also features a self-service area where travellers can access additional refreshments.

According to the review, passengers can order food using an onboard scanner, providing another option for those looking for refreshments during the trip.

However, the food was one aspect of the experience that did not meet the reviewer's expectations. Despite the high ticket price, the meal was reportedly served in plastic packaging, falling short of expectations for a premium dining experience.

Smooth Travel And Attentive Service

One of the most impressive aspects of the journey was the train's smooth performance at high speed. The reviewer demonstrated this by balancing a coin near the window while the train was moving, highlighting the stability of the ride.

The crew also received positive feedback for their service. According to Lounge Guru, the staff were friendly and used translation tools to communicate effectively and ensure that the passenger had everything they needed during the journey.

Is The Premium Cabin Worth The Price?

Despite the spacious seating, complimentary amenities and attentive service, the reviewer was not entirely convinced that the most expensive cabin offered sufficient value for money.

The return journey between Shanghai Hongqiao and Beijing South reportedly cost close to $840 (approximately ₹79,000). While the experience provided access to an exclusive cabin and several additional comforts, the food service was a notable disappointment.

The reviewer also pointed out that the cabin directly below the top-tier option offered a more enclosed and private personal space. Based on the experience, Lounge Guru said they would consider choosing that cabin or even standard seating for a future journey rather than paying extra for the most expensive option.

Train configurations and premium cabin layouts can vary across China Railway services, so passengers may not find the same arrangement on every train.

Understanding China's High-Speed Train Classes

China Railway uses a different class-naming system from many airlines. Business Class is the highest travel class, followed by First Class and Second Class.

In the review, the creator refers to the top-tier product as First Class for consistency with airline terminology. However, travellers booking the highest level of service on the train should look for Business Class.

How Did Social Media React?

The luxury train experience prompted reactions from social media users, who discussed the cabin's comfort and compared it with other travel options.

One user commented: "Business class looks better than first :)."

A second user commented: "So much more relaxing than air travel."

The experience highlights the range of premium options available on China's high-speed rail network. While the top-tier cabin offers spacious seating, onboard amenities and attentive service, the review suggests that travellers may want to compare the available classes before deciding whether the most expensive option is worth the additional cost.