Stained walls, ugly scratches, and uneven patches can easily ruin your home interiors. You might think a fresh coat of paint is the only fix, but painting takes a lot of time and effort. You can actually cover up these damaged walls using smart alternatives like wallpapers, wooden panels, patterned tiles, and decorative fabrics.

These options give you a smooth surface and hide those annoying cracks and holes on a budget. Just remember to fix any major water damage or deep wall cracks before you install these new coverings.