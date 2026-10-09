Sealdah Division has taken several steps to ensure safe and smooth travel for passengers during Durga Puja. The authorities will run 51 special EMU trains every day from October 16 to October 21 along with the regular services. They ran only 31 special trains last year. Officials will run 13 special trains during the evening peak hours. They will also operate 38 overnight special EMU trains on the Main, North, and South sections to help pandal hoppers return home late at night.