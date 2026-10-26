A cappuccino that is actually ramen is drawing attention in Tokyo. Rahmen Eddie's unique dish features a creamy truffle and porcini mushroom broth topped with caramelised meringue, offering food lovers an unusual twist on Japanese ramen.

A bowl of ramen that looks like a cappuccino is catching attention online, thanks to its unusual appearance and creative combination of flavours. Served at Rahmen Eddie in Tokyo, Japan, the Cappuccino Ramen features a creamy, salt-based broth made with truffle and porcini mushrooms, topped with a layer of fluffy, caramelised meringue. The unconventional dish has sparked curiosity among food lovers, with social media users sharing their reactions to a bowl of ramen that looks more like a coffee drink than a traditional Japanese noodle soup.

The dish was featured in a video shared by food blogger ICHI of Japan Foodie Adventures, who showcased the restaurant's distinctive take on ramen and its accompanying side dish.

What Makes Cappuccino Ramen Unique?

At first glance, the Cappuccino Ramen could easily be mistaken for a frothy coffee. However, beneath its unusual topping lies a bowl of ramen with a rich, mushroom-based flavour profile.

According to the food blogger, the soup features a creamy, salt-based broth prepared with truffle and porcini mushrooms. It is topped with fluffy, caramelised meringue, giving the dish its signature cappuccino-like appearance.

The meringue is not merely decorative. It also helps keep the soup warm while adding a light, velvety texture that complements the deep umami flavours of the mushrooms.

The food blogger noted that the portion was much larger than expected, making the dish an intriguing option for those looking to try something different from conventional ramen.

Truffle Oil Adds Another Layer Of Flavour

The Cappuccino Ramen is also served with truffle oil on the side, allowing diners to add as much as they like for an extra boost of truffle aroma.

The combination of creamy broth, earthy mushroom flavours and airy meringue gives the dish a distinctive character. Its unusual presentation also makes it an eye-catching option for food enthusiasts who enjoy discovering innovative dishes while travelling.

Mentaiko Onigiri Completes The Meal

Alongside the ramen, the food blogger recommended the restaurant's mentaiko onigiri, priced at ¥300. The rice ball is topped with mentaiko mayonnaise, adding another layer of flavour to the meal.

The Cappuccino Ramen, priced at ¥1,500, is served at Rahmen Eddie, located at 1-11-7 Shinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo. The restaurant is approximately a two to three-minute walk from Shinjuku-gyoemmae Station and offers counter-style seating.

Visitors planning to try the dish should check the restaurant's latest opening hours and closing days before visiting, as these may change.

How Did Social Media React?

The unusual ramen attracted positive reactions from social media users, with several expressing interest in trying the dish.

One user commented: "So unique!! "

A second user commented: "That ramen looks really good."

A third user commented: "Had this before, can confirm that it’s pretty good! "

With its cappuccino-like appearance and distinctive combination of flavours, Rahmen Eddie's creation offers a different take on Japan's popular noodle dish. For food lovers exploring Tokyo, the Cappuccino Ramen could be an interesting addition to their culinary bucket list.