This is located in the foothills of Kavlem in the Ponda taluka, and it is considered one of the well-known temples dedicated to a goddess in Goa. It is a temple of Shantadurga, the Goddess who was considered to have made peace between Shiva and Vishnu. There is a temple tank here, deepastambha and an interesting architectural design.

It will provide you a quiet place where you can celebrate the tradition of Goddesses in Goa outside of the busy coastal region.

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