Nag Panchami 2022: 5 snake temples in India you can visit on this auspicious day

Many temples honouring serpents may be found in the spiritual nation of India, some of which are well-known worldwide. In Indian mythology, snakes play a significant role and are revered. Hindus refer to snakes as Nag Devata and worship them as Gods. Here are 5 snake temples you can visit on this day.

1. Mannarsala Temple, Kerala

Located near Mannarsala in Kerala, it is one of the biggest and most well-known snake temples in all of India. The ruler of serpents, Lord Nagaraja, is honoured at this shrine. Within its enclosure, which leads to the temple, there are over 30,000 statues and idols made of stone snakes. The temple is said to be 3,000 years old. It is customary for newlyweds and childless couples to make wishes for children at temples.

2. Sheshnag Temple, Jammu & Kashmir

Legend has it that Sheshnag, popularly known as the serpent king, built a lake close to Pahalgam. On its banks is a temple to the snake god Sheshnag since it is said that he still resides here. On their way to the Amarnath Cave, pilgrims stop at this lake to worship Sheshnag. The beautiful scenery and the luxuriant greenery of the sacred place are amazing. 3. Agasanahalli Nagappa, Bengaluru

In the shape of Lord Subramanya, the temple was constructed for Lord Narasimha. An anthill in the sanctum sanctorum has a naturally formed figure of Lord Narasimha. A snake of a golden colour has also been seen surrounding the temple, according to reports. On days without a moon, devotees throng the temple to ask the Lord for his blessings. The sage Agastya meditated here, giving the location its name, Agasanahalli.