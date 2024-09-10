Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Munsiyari to Ziro Valley: Visit THESE lesser-known hill stations for natural beauty this September

    Explore lesser-known hill stations like Munsiyari and Ziro Valley this September for serene beauty and unique experiences.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    September is an ideal time to explore India's hill stations, as the weather turns pleasant and the monsoon recedes. For a unique experience, consider visiting these lesser-known hill stations, offering serene beauty and tranquil escapes away from the usual tourist trails.

     

    article_image2

    Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

    Nestled in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Munsiyari offers breathtaking views of the snow-capped Panchachuli peaks. In September, the monsoon retreats, revealing lush green landscapes and pleasant weather perfect for trekking and exploring local wildlife.

     

    article_image3

    Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

    Tawang, located in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, boasts serene monasteries and stunning mountain vistas. September is an ideal time to visit, as the weather is clear and mild, showcasing the area's natural beauty and Buddhist heritage.

     

    article_image4

    Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

    This charming hill station in Himachal Pradesh offers a tranquil escape with its colonial architecture and serene environment. September brings a gentle coolness and clear skies, making it a great time for leisurely walks and exploring the town’s quaint attractions.

    article_image5

    Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

    Known for its picturesque landscapes and unique Apatani tribal culture, Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh is a hidden gem. September sees the region’s lush paddy fields and vibrant festivals, providing a rich cultural experience amidst serene natural beauty.

     

    article_image6

    Chopta, Uttarakhand

    Known as the "Mini Switzerland of India," Chopta is an underrated hill station located in Uttarakhand. In September, the weather is crisp and pleasant, making it perfect for trekking to the Tungnath Temple and enjoying the panoramic views of the Himalayan ranges.

