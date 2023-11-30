Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mood enhancer to immunity support: 7 benefits of eating peanuts in Winter

    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    Eating peanuts in winter offers a nutrient-rich boost, providing energy, supporting heart health, enhancing the immune system, and contributing to weight management. With warming properties and mood-enhancing elements, peanuts make a wholesome and satisfying addition to a winter diet, promoting overall well-being

    Peanuts are a good source of essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Consuming them in winter can contribute to a well-rounded and nutritious diet

    Peanuts are high in healthy fats and protein, providing a substantial source of energy. During the winter months, when the body may need additional energy to stay warm, including peanuts in your diet can help meet these energy demands

    Peanuts contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are heart-healthy fats. They also contain antioxidants and arginine, an amino acid that can help improve blood vessel function, potentially benefiting heart health

    Peanuts contain various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc, which play crucial roles in supporting the immune system. A strong immune system is essential for fighting off winter illnesses

    Peanuts are considered "warming" foods in traditional Chinese medicine. They are thought to have properties that help generate heat in the body, making them a suitable choice during colder months

    Despite being calorie-dense, peanuts can be a valuable addition to a winter diet for weight management. The combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber can help promote a feeling of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie intake

    Peanuts contain tryptophan, an amino acid that plays a role in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. Including peanuts in your diet may contribute to a positive mood during the winter months

