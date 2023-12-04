Mango to Oranges are 7 fruits with high Vitamin-C content, essential for immune health. Guava, kiwi, strawberries, and citrus fruits like oranges provide substantial amounts. Including these in your diet supports overall well-being and tissue repair

Mango to Oranges: 7 fruits with high Vitamin-C content

Mango to Oranges are 7 fruits with high Vitamin-C content, essential for immune health. Guava, kiwi, strawberries, and citrus fruits like oranges provide substantial amounts. Including these in your diet supports overall well-being and tissue repair

Guava

Guava is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C. Eating one guava can provide more than double the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) for Vitamin C

Kiwi

Kiwi is another excellent source of Vitamin C. One medium-sized kiwi can provide more than the daily requirement of Vitamin C

Strawberries

Strawberries are not only delicious but also rich in Vitamin C. A cup of sliced strawberries can provide a significant amount of Vitamin C

Oranges

Oranges and other citrus fruits, such as grapefruits and mandarins, are well-known for their high Vitamin C content. One medium-sized orange typically contains a good portion of the daily recommended intake

Papaya

Papaya is a tropical fruit that is rich in Vitamin C. A cup of papaya cubes can contribute to meeting your daily Vitamin C needs

Pineapple

Pineapple is not only refreshing but also a good source of Vitamin C. It provides a decent amount of this essential vitamin per serving

Mango

Mangoes, in addition to being delicious, contain a notable amount of Vitamin C. One cup of sliced mango can contribute to your daily Vitamin C intake