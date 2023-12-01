Discover Malaysia's wonders hassle-free as it opens its doors with visa-free entry for Indians starting December 1st. From the iconic Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur to the historical charm of Melaka and the natural beauty of Langkawi, Malaysia promises a diverse and accessible travel experience for all

Malaysia to become visa-free for Indians from TODAY: 7 places to visit in the country

Langkawi- A tropical paradise, Langkawi is an archipelago of 99 islands in the Andaman Sea. With its pristine beaches, dense mangrove forests, and a cable car offering panoramic views, Langkawi is a popular destination for relaxation and adventure

Batu Caves- Located just outside Kuala Lumpur, Batu Caves is a popular tourist attraction known for its gigantic golden statue of Lord Murugan and a series of caves and cave temples. The site is both a religious pilgrimage site and a fascinating tourist destination

Petronas Towers- The iconic Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur are a must-visit. These twin towers, standing at 451.9 meters, were once the tallest buildings in the world. You can enjoy breathtaking views of the city from the observation deck

Penang- Known as the "Pearl of the Orient," Penang is a Malaysian state located on the northwest coast. George Town, the capital of Penang, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its well-preserved colonial architecture, vibrant street art, and delicious street food

Cameron Highlands- If you enjoy cool climates and lush landscapes, the Cameron Highlands is the place to be. This hill station is famous for its tea plantations, strawberry farms, and beautiful scenery. It's a great escape from the heat of the lowlands

Melaka (Malacca)- A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Melaka is a historical city with a rich blend of cultures. Explore the Dutch Square, visit A Famosa fortress, and stroll along Jonker Street to experience the unique architecture, museums, and vibrant street markets

Taman Negara National Park- This is one of the oldest rainforests in the world, offering a wealth of biodiversity and outdoor activities. Visitors can explore the jungle through canopy walks, river cruises, and hiking trails, providing a unique experience of Malaysia's natural heritage