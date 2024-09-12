Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lunar Eclipse 2024: Important tips for pregnant women to follow on Chandra Grahan

    The second lunar eclipse of 2024 will occur on Wednesday, September 18th. This eclipse will not be visible in India, so the associated rituals and precautions will not be applicable there.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 7:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 7:37 PM IST

    Chandra Grahan Instruction For Pregnant Women: Lunar and solar eclipses are common astronomical events, but there are many beliefs and traditions associated with them in Hinduism. This time the second lunar eclipse of the year 2024 is going to happen on Wednesday, September 18. There is also a belief about the eclipse that pregnant women should not leave the house during the eclipse period. Let's know from Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma the reason behind this tradition...

    article_image2

    Why pregnant women should not leave the house during the eclipse?

    According to astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma, it is mentioned in Garuda Purana that as soon as the eclipse starts, evil spirits come out of Yamaloka and come to earth and try to harass people. It affects most those who come in direct contact with the eclipse. If a pregnant woman leaves the house during an eclipse, then those evil spirits can also harm the unborn child. That is why there is a restriction on pregnant women from leaving the house during the eclipse period in Hinduism.

    article_image3

    This can also be harmful

    There is also a belief that if a pregnant woman leaves the house during the eclipse period, that is, comes in direct contact with the eclipse, then the baby growing in the womb can be harmed physically and mentally. That is, it can deform any part of the infant or it can also have a negative effect on his mental development.

    article_image4

    Where will the eclipse be visible on September 18?

    The lunar eclipse on September 18, 2024, will be visible only in parts of Arctic Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and Antarctica. It will not be visible anywhere in India, so its steak will not be valid here. According to Indian time, this lunar eclipse will start on Wednesday, September 18, at 06:11 a.m. and will continue until 10:17 a.m. The steak of the lunar eclipse will start 9 hours in advance.

    Disclaimer
    Whatever information is given in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

