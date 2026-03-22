Hair Fall: Tired of hair fall? This one oil can stop it in its tracks!
Hair fall, rough texture, and frizz are troubling so many of us. If you're looking for a natural fix, we've found a fantastic remedy that actually works. Let's check it out.
Kalonji oil is packed with nutrients
A good scalp massage does wonders
A scalp massage is a great way to use Kalonji oil. Just take two spoons of it and mix with some almond or coconut oil. Gently massage this mix onto your scalp for 10-15 minutes. Leave it on overnight and wash it off in the morning. This simple step improves blood flow and makes your hair roots much stronger.
ALSO READ: Hair Care: 5 DIY Oils For Faster Hair Growth You Can Make At Home
Kalonji and onion oil for hair growth
A hair mask for dry, damaged or frizzy hair
If your hair is dry, damaged, or frizzy, a Kalonji hair mask is your answer. Make a paste by mixing one spoon of Kalonji oil with one spoon of honey or curd. Apply this to your hair and leave it for an hour. Then, wash it off with a mild shampoo. This mask deeply nourishes your hair, leaving it soft and shiny.
ALSO READ: Hair Care: Best 10 Natural Oils to Boost Hair Growth and Thickness
Try this trick for extra nourishment
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