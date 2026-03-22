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Try this trick for extra nourishment

For even more nourishment, slightly warm the Kalonji oil before applying it. Massage it onto your scalp and hair. Then, wrap your head with a warm towel for at least an hour, or even overnight. This helps the oil penetrate deeply, creating the perfect environment for hair growth.Disclaimer: The information shared here is for general knowledge only. For any health-related concerns, it's always best to consult a doctor.