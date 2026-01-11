Struggling with hair fall? A simple mix of coconut oil with egg, fenugreek, and honey can strengthen hair roots, reduce breakage, and promote thicker, softer hair. This easy home remedy delivers long-term hair health naturally.

Nowadays, the use of various shampoos available in the market has increased, which makes hair lifeless, weak, dry, and prone to dandruff. While many hair oils are available, coconut oil, which we have been using for generations, is no less than a blessing. Coconut oil strengthens hair roots and helps in hair growth. If you have dry hair, coconut oil provides essential moisture. It also keeps the hair soft and prevents breakage and split ends. If you mix some other things with coconut oil and apply it to your scalp, you can get even better results. Let us tell you what you should mix in coconut oil for your hair.

Coconut Oil and Egg

If you want to grow your hair faster, mixing egg with coconut oil will give you the best results. Eggs are rich in protein and biotin. These strengthen the hair follicles and provide them with essential nutrients. Break an egg into a bowl and beat it well. Add 2 tablespoons of pure coconut oil to it and mix well. Apply this mixture from the roots to the ends of your hair. Leave it on for 20 to 25 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water and a low-pH shampoo.

Fenugreek and Coconut Oil

Fenugreek helps in hair growth. Fenugreek contains protein and nicotinic acid. These reduce hair fall and help in hair growth. Soak fenugreek seeds in coconut oil for a few days. Then strain the oil and set it aside. Apply this oil to your hair and massage. Doing this regularly can result in thick and long hair in a short time.

Coconut Oil and Honey

Honey moisturizes the hair. Mix one tablespoon of honey with two tablespoons of coconut oil. Apply this mixture to your hair and leave it on for 20-25 minutes. This will reduce dryness. Coconut oil makes the hair soft. Then wash your hair with a mild shampoo.