Vastu Tips: Shifting Homes?Avoid Carrying These 4 Items with You
According to Vastu Shastra, you shouldn't carry certain items from your old house to your new one. These traditional beliefs say leaving them behind is for the better. Let's find out which things you should not take with you.
4 Things You Shouldn't Take to a New House
The Old Broom
Vastu beliefs consider the broom a symbol of Goddess Mahalakshmi. Some people believe that taking your old broom to a new house can bring financial troubles or unwanted expenses. So, it's always a good idea to start fresh with a new broom in your new home.
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Stopped or Broken Clock
Expired or Unnecessary Medicines
This is more than just a Vastu tip; it's common sense. You should never take expired medicines to your new place. Safely throw them away and only pack the medicines you actually need.
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Broken and Useless Items
Vastu suggests you should avoid moving broken utensils, damaged electronics, or any other junk to your new house. A clean and clutter-free home helps create a positive vibe for your new beginning.
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