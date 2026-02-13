Hair Care: 5 DIY Oils For Faster Hair Growth You Can Make At Home
Boost hair growth naturally with five DIY oil blends using common ingredients like castor, coconut, almond, fenugreek and rosemary. These homemade mixes nourish roots, reduce hair fall and strengthen strands.
Castor and Coconut Oil Mix
This DIY mix uses castor oil’s high ricinoleic acid to nourish hair roots. Combined with coconut oil, it strengthens strands and promotes faster growth naturally.
Almond and Olive Oil Blend
Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, which helps repair damaged hair. When paired with olive oil, it deeply moisturises and boosts scalp health for better growth.
Fenugreek-Infused Hair Oil
Fenugreek seeds contain proteins and nicotinic acid that stimulate hair follicles. Infusing them into oil enhances shine and reduces hair fall over time.
Rosemary and Jojoba Oil Treatment
Rosemary oil is known to improve circulation and encourage new hair growth. Mixed with jojoba oil, it helps balance scalp oils and strengthen weak strands.
Amla and Brahmi Herbal Oil
Amla is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that enhance hair growth. Combined with brahmi, it calms the scalp and supports thicker, healthier hair.
