Sudden joint pain, swelling in your toes or knees, and persistent stiffness that refuses to ease could be warning signs of high uric acid levels in your body. If left unchecked, it may lead to conditions like gout, making early attention, lifestyle changes and proper care essential.

High uric acid levels are becoming a very common problem these days, affecting people of all ages. If you're experiencing sudden joint pain, swelling in your toes or knees, or a persistent stiffness, it could be a symptom of high uric acid.

Uric acid is a waste product that your body makes when it breaks down a substance called purine, which is found in many foods we eat. If you don't pay attention to it in time, it can lead to gout, kidney stones, and even damage your joints. This happens when your body produces more uric acid than it can flush out. The excess acid then forms sharp crystals that settle in your joints, causing swelling and intense pain. But the good news is, you can get significant relief by making small changes to your diet.

What is the role of diet in controlling uric acid?

Your diet plays a huge role in managing uric acid. A sudden spike in levels is directly linked to what you eat. While medicines might be necessary at some stages, changing your food habits is the first and most effective way to control it. If your uric acid is high, here are the foods you should avoid immediately.

1. Red Meat

Red meat is very high in purines. Eating it regularly can cause your uric acid levels to shoot up, leading to gout and swollen joints.

2. Organ Meat

Organ meats like liver and kidney are packed with purines. If you have high uric acid or gout, you must avoid these completely. Even a small amount can trigger severe pain.

3. Certain Types of Seafood

Prawns, sardines, anchovies, and shellfish are major triggers for gout. It's safer to eat low-purine fish like salmon in moderate amounts instead.

Healthy Habits: Eat Oats Daily for 30 Days to Witness One Remarkable Transformation!

4. Processed and Junk Foods

Packaged snacks, fried items, and fast food increase inflammation in the body and disrupt your metabolism. While they may not contain purines directly, they negatively affect your body's ability to control uric acid and harm your joint health.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol interferes with your body's ability to flush out uric acid. Beer is a double whammy because it contains purines in addition to alcohol. Doctors advise completely avoiding beer if you have gout symptoms.

6. Sugary Drinks and Soft Drinks

The fructose in sweet drinks directly increases uric acid production in the body. In fact, fructose is the only carbohydrate that raises uric acid levels.

Cholesterol Alert! Your Breakfast Plate Could Be Raising Your Levels Without You Knowing