Hair Growth: How Kalonji Oil is a boon for your shiny locks

One study found that black seed oil mixed with coconut oil helped promote hair growth, while another white paper found that hair fallout was reduced by almost 76 percent when subjects used a hair oil containing Nigella sativa.

One of the main benefits of using black seed oil or kalonji oil is that it is an excellent way to promote hair growth naturally. It is because it is a rich source of nigellone and thymoquinone, both potent antihistamines commonly prescribed for people with androgenic alopecia or alopecia areata. One study found that black seed oil mixed with coconut oil helped promote hair growth, while another white paper found that hair fallout was reduced by 76 percent when subjects used a hair oil containing Nigella sativa. Scientific analysis showed this treatment improved both hair density and thickness, as well as reducing inflammation. Further evidence also suggests that black seed oil can promote hair growth in areas of the scalp with thinning hair. To enjoy these benefits, you can diligently apply kalonji oil directly to your scalp and hair, leaving it on for at least an hour or overnight before washing it out. Alternatively, you can mix it with other hair-friendly oils like coconut or olive oil for added nourishment. Remember to perform a patch test before using any new oil to ensure that you do not have an adverse reaction.

ALSO READ: World Plant Milk Day 2023: Embracing health, compassion through sustainable alternatives

Here are 5 ways how Kalonji Oil is a powerhouse for your black shiny locks:

1. Promotes Hair Growth:

Kalonji oil contains essential fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6, which nourish hair follicles, strengthen hair shafts, and stimulate hair growth. Regular use can help combat hair loss and promote thicker, healthier hair.

2. Prevents Hair Thinning:

The nutrients in kalonji oil, including vitamins A, B, and C, as well as minerals like zinc and iron, help prevent hair thinning and breakage. This oil strengthens the hair from root to tip, reducing the risk of brittle hair.

3. Soothes Scalp Conditions:

Kalonji oil has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties, making it effective for soothing various scalp conditions, including dandruff, itching, and psoriasis. Massaging the oil into your scalp can relieve these issues and promote a healthier scalp environment.

4. Adds Shine and Luster:

Kalonji oil imparts a natural shine and lustre to your hair. It creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture, leaving your hair soft, smooth, and radiant.

5. Prevents Premature Graying:

Regular use of kalonji oil can help delay the onset of premature greying. It nourishes the hair with essential nutrients, ensuring that it remains vibrant and naturally coloured for longer.

ALSO READ: Decoding Unofficial Dating: 10 signs you're in a Modern Situationship